Yemen flights cancelled after coalition shuts all ports

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's national airline has cancelled all flights to the country's only two functioning airports after the Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi rebels announced the closure of all land, air and sea ports.

The tightening of an embargo that has been in place since 2015 came after a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at an international airport on the outskirts of the Saudi capital was intercepted by air defences .

Yemenia airlines said Monday that the coalition, which controls Yemen's airspace, had declined permission to fly out of Aden and Sayoun, in southern Yemen.