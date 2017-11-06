Yemen flights cancelled after coalition shuts all ports
A
A
Share via Email
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's national airline has
The tightening of an embargo that has been in place since 2015 came after a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at an international airport on the outskirts of the Saudi capital was intercepted by air
Yemenia airlines said Monday that the coalition, which controls Yemen's airspace, had declined permission to fly out of Aden and Sayoun, in southern Yemen.
The two airports are in areas controlled by coalition allies. Yemen's main international airport, in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, has been closed since August 2016 by order of the coalition.