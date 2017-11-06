News / World

Zara working on 'hardship fund' for unpaid Turkish workers

People exit and stand by a fashion retailer Zara branch in an Istanbul upscale neighbourhood, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Shoppers at Zara in Istanbul have found unusual tags on their garments: put there by Turkish workers complaining they have not been paid for the manufacturing the merchandise in the store. Workers of an outsource manufacturer have been leaving tags inside clothes saying: "I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn't get paid for it." (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

People exit and stand by a fashion retailer Zara branch in an Istanbul upscale neighbourhood, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Shoppers at Zara in Istanbul have found unusual tags on their garments: put there by Turkish workers complaining they have not been paid for the manufacturing the merchandise in the store. Workers of an outsource manufacturer have been leaving tags inside clothes saying: "I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn't get paid for it." (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL — Fashion retailer Zara says it is working on establishing a "hardship fund" to help a group of Turkish workers who were left unpaid when an outsource factory closed down.

The workers went into Zara shops in Istanbul, leaving tags inside garments that read: "I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn't get paid for it."

The workers were employed by the manufacturer Bravo, which the workers say owes them three months of pay as well as severance allowance.

Spain-based Inditex, which owns Zara, said it's working with a trade union and retailers Mango and Next for a fund to help workers affected by "the fraudulent disappearance of the Bravo factory's owner."

Inditex said: "We are committed to finding a swift solution for all of those impacted."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular