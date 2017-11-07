Air Force: Racial slurs written by 1 person who was targeted

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy says racial slurs posted outside the dorm rooms of five black students were written by one of those students.

The announcement Tuesday was a jarring turn in an episode that prompted the academy's superintendent to make a widely viewed speech warning that racists were not welcome at the school.

The academy says the student is no longer at the school, but a spokesman declined to say whether the student withdrew or was expelled.

The student's name wasn't released.

The slurs were found in September at a dormitory that houses students attending the academy's prep school. The prep school is separate from the academy and helps promising students meet the academy's entrance requirements.