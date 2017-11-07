Arkansas asks court to deny inmate's bid to halt execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' attorney general says an inmate set to die this week has no right to a stay of execution.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to reject a plea from Jack Greene, who's scheduled to be executed Thursday night. Greene's attorneys say justices should halt the execution and review a lower court's decision to dismiss his challenge of a state law that gives Arkansas' top prison official the authority to determine whether he is competent.

Greene's attorneys say the inmate suffers from delusions. Greene, who's from North Carolina, was sentenced to die for the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy, stabbed and shot.