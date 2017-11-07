Big stakes in Beijing: A triumphant Xi vs. a chastised Trump

WASHINGTON — When China rolls out the red carpet for Donald Trump, the grandeur of its welcome for the larger-than-life American president will mask a sobering reality.

President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) is China's most powerful figure in a generation and is elevating his nation as a global power. Trump is unpopular and untrusted, pursued by political scandal and questions over his temperament.

As they compete over shaping the future of the world's most populous and fastest-growing economic region, the stakes have never been higher.