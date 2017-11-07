Black Student Union wants charges over racist graffiti hoax

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Black Student Union at Kansas State University is calling for criminal charges against the 21-year-old black man who defaced his own car with racist graffiti in what he described as a Halloween prank that got out of hand.

The group posted on its Facebook page late Monday a statement saying it was "appalled, disgusted and hurt" by the false report. Police earlier had announced that Dauntarius Williams admitted that Wednesday's incident was a prank. Police said they thought charges wouldn't be in the community's best interest.