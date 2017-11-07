California to collaborate with EU, China on carbon markets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Jerry Brown is further expanding California's
Brown and the European Union's climate commissioner announced Tuesday the two governments will begin hosting regular meetings, and work with China, on carbon market
Brown's remarks come during a nearly two-week trip in Europe focused on fighting global warming. Brown has emerged as a foil to President Donald Trump on climate change, forming agreements and partnerships with governments worldwide as the White House backs away from international climate commitments. He'll end the week at a United Nation's climate conference in Germany.
Brown says he hopes California and the EU can link markets.
