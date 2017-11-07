Craig beats 4-term incumbent to win Manchester mayoral race

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on the New Hampshire election (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Former Manchester Alderman Joyce Craig has won the Manchester mayor's race, defeating a four-term incumbent.

Craig, a Democrat, beat Republican Mayor Ted Gatsas in the race to lead new Hampshire's largest city on Tuesday night.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Maggie Hassan praised Craig's election. Shaheen said she "adds to New Hampshire's outstanding legacy of electing strong woman leaders."

It was a rematch of the 2015 election, in which Gatsas defeated Craig by 54 votes. This time, Craig won with 10,861 votes to 9,290 for Gatsas.

Among her proposals, Craig advocated citywide campaign finance reform; encouraging and recommending diverse and experienced appointments to city boards; adding open dialogue at Board of Mayor and Alderman meetings once a month; and providing executive summaries and full contracts for public review.

Voters in 10 New Hampshire cities will decide Tuesday whether to allow the electronic bingo game keno in bars and restaurants in an effort to raise money for full-day kindergarten.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a proposal into law in July allowing money from keno to fund kindergarten programs. He left it up to individual communities to decide whether to allow it. Towns will consider it next year.

Voters in Franklin already had their election on a ballot measure last month, and approved keno. Officials in Portsmouth decided against putting it on the ballot.

A number of cities also are holding elections for mayor, such as Manchester, where incumbent Republican Ted Gatsas once again faces Democrat Joyce Craig. Gatsas has served four, two-year terms.

Nearly 75 per cent of New Hampshire communities already offer full-day kindergarten, but the state only pays half the standard per-student amount for those pupils, or about $1,800. Under the new law, the state will provide an additional $1,100 per full-day kindergarten student starting in 2019 and more in later years, depending on how much money is generated by keno.

Some opponents complain that keno will take money from those who can least afford it and will encourage addictive behaviour .

State lottery commission officials estimate keno could raise $443 million for education. They said Massachusetts takes in $900 million a year in its keno game, with 2.5 per cent of the money coming from New Hampshire residents.

