Defendant in 1st Waco biker trial testifies in own defence

WACO, Texas — The leader of a motorcycle club on trial for his part in the deadliest shootout between biker groups in U.S. history is testifying in his own defence .

Christopher "Jake" Carrizal is president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos. He testified Tuesday during his trial in Waco that a rival biker club, the Cossacks, was behaving provocatively when Carrizal's group arrived at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco for a meeting on May 17, 2015, and a brawl quickly erupted.

Carrizal is charged with directing organized criminal activity that led to the brawl. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.