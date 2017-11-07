Egypt judiciary orders review of notorious Cairo prison

CAIRO — A top judicial agency in Egypt has agreed to review one of the most notorious prisons in the country.

A 12-page document obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday showed that the State Commissioners' Committee ordered Cairo University to create a team of medical and human rights specialists to assess whether the infamous "Scorpion" prison is suitable to house inmates. The unit is a wing of the Tora prison complex in Cairo.

Once the evaluation is completed, officials will deliver a non-binding verdict on whether the prison is fit for human habitation.

The move comes in response to a complaint by prisoners' families and NGOs urging the government to close the prison.