Egypt's president says he supports 2-term limit

CAIRO — Egypt's leader says he is not in favour of amending the constitutional provisions barring the president from staying in office beyond two, four-year terms.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was elected to office 2014, a year after he led the military's ouster of an elected but divisive president, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi. He has strongly suggested he would seek a second term in office in elections next year, but he has yet to make a formal announcement.