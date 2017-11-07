Ex-Rhode Island lawmaker charged with breaking into home

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A former Rhode Island lawmaker has been charged with breaking into a home in East Greenwich.

Former House Minority Leader Robert Watson was presented as a bail and probation violator and ordered held without bail on Tuesday. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Watson's probation stems from a separate assault case earlier this year. He was arrested May 26 after police say he hit a 47-year-old man who was driving him to court with a padlock in East Greenwich.

Court records show he pleaded no contest to simple assault and received one year of probation.