Family of woman detained in Iran demands action from UK

LONDON — The husband of a British-Iranian detained by Iran is urging Britain's foreign secretary to publicly correct a statement about his wife, saying the remarks prompted authorities in Tehran to threaten to double her prison sentence.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence for plotting the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told lawmakers last week that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "simply teaching people journalism" when she was detained last year. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family and her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, insist she was merely visiting her family.

Richard Ratcliffe told Sky News that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned to an unscheduled hearing, where Johnson's comments were cited as proof that she was engaged in propaganda against the regime.