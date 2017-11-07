German Greens signal flexibility in coalition talks

BERLIN — Leaders of Germany's Greens may drop demands for a 2030 deadline to phase out combustion engines and shut coal-fired power stations as Chancellor Angela Merkel's government-building efforts intensify.

Merkel's conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens want to determine by mid-November whether there's enough common ground for full coalition negotiations. They struggled to bridge differences during initial talks.

Greens co-leader Cem Ozdemir signalled in an interview with the daily Stuttgarter Zeitung published Tuesday that his party will soften its much-criticized demand to stop registering new cars with gas and diesel engines in 2030. He acknowledged the Greens alone can't push it through.