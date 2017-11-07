German Greens signal flexibility in coalition talks
BERLIN — Leaders of Germany's Greens may drop demands for a 2030 deadline to phase out combustion engines and shut coal-fired power stations as Chancellor Angela Merkel's government-building efforts intensify.
Merkel's conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens want to determine by mid-November whether there's enough common ground for full coalition negotiations. They struggled to bridge differences during initial talks.
Greens co-leader Cem Ozdemir
The party also wants to switch off coal-fired electricity plants by 2030, but chairwoman Simone Peter told the Rheinische Post daily it is "pragmatic" on that issue.