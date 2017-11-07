Germans, Libyans blame each other for botched migrant rescue

BERLIN — Five migrants have died as a German non-profit organization and the Libyan coast guard tried to rescue them from their foundering boat in the Mediterranean, with each side blaming the other for botching the operation.

Germany's Sea-Watch said Tuesday its rescue ship was helping migrants on the sinking inflatable boat in international waters off the Libyan coast Monday morning when a Libyan coast guard boat also began to simultaneously take migrants onboard.

Sea-Watch said the Libyan coast guard caused panic by "beating and threatening" the passengers, before driving off at high speed with people clinging to the side.

Five people, including a child, were killed and 58 rescued by Sea-Watch.