Germans, Libyans blame each other for botched migrant rescue
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Five migrants have died as a German
Germany's Sea-Watch said Tuesday its rescue ship was helping migrants on the sinking inflatable boat in international waters off the Libyan coast Monday morning when a Libyan coast guard boat also began to simultaneously take migrants onboard.
Sea-Watch said the Libyan coast guard caused panic by "beating and threatening" the passengers, before driving off at high speed with people clinging to the side.
Five people, including a child, were killed and 58 rescued by Sea-Watch.
Libya blames Sea-Watch for the fatalities, saying they interrupted the coast guard's rescue work "despite our appeals."