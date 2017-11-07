Illinois parents charged with 6-year-old's starvation death

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois father and stepmother are charged with first-degree murder in the starvation death of their 6-year-old boy, who authorities said weighed 17 pounds.

Jerseyville police say officers responded to a hospital Friday to investigate the death of a malnourished child. Police said their investigation found the couple withheld food from the deceased 6-year-old and a 7-year-old as punishment. They were among six children living in the Roberts' Jerseyville home about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) north of St. Louis.

Police say the surviving children were taken into protective custody.