Judge orders seizure of raffle tickets tied to mayor's race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge has ordered the seizure of raffle tickets offering the chance to win cash or a new iPhone for voting in a Pennsylvania mayor's race.

PennLive.com reports an emergency injunction issued Tuesday orders sheriff's deputies to visit all Harrisburg polling stations to collect the tickets.

Common Pleas Judge Scott Evans says in his ruling the ticket is "promoting of a particular race and suggestive of balloting."

A Dauphin County spokeswoman says the injunction was "prompted by a voter filing." First Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo says his office is investigating.

A flyer promoting the raffle doesn't say who is behind it and references only a Facebook page. One resident tells PennLive.com the flyer was distributed along with a flyer urging a write-in vote for one of the candidates.

___