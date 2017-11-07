Judge tosses Louisiana man's decades-old rape conviction

BATON ROUGE, La. — A judge in Louisiana has thrown out the conviction of a man serving a life sentence for the 1971 rape of a nurse, ruling that authorities withheld evidence that could have exonerated him decades ago.

Wilbert Jones' attorneys asked the judge Tuesday to order his immediate release. State District Judge Richard Anderson is expected to hear that request next week.

District Attorney Hillar Moore says his office will ask the Louisiana Supreme Court to review the judge's Oct. 31 ruling.

Jones, now 65, was 19 when police arrested him on suspicion of abducting the nurse from a Baton Rouge hospital's parking lot and raping her.