Looted painting in US hands ordered back to French family

PARIS — A Paris court has ordered an American couple to return a valuable Camille Pissarro painting looted during World War II to the descendants of a French family who owned it at the time.

U.S. citizens Bruce and Robbi Toll had loaned the painting "La Cueillette des Pois," or "Picking Peas," by impressionist master Pissarro to the Parisian museum Marmottan for an exhibition earlier this year.

But the painting was placed in temporary escrow after one the French heirs recognized it and filed a lawsuit to have the work returned.