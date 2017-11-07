Man pleads guilty to obstruction in Atlanta corruption case

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in an ongoing federal investigation into a pay-to-play scheme for city contracts.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Shandarrick Barnes threw a concrete block through a window of construction contractor Elvin R. Mitchell Jr.'s home and left dead rats on his porch to keep him from co-operating with investigators.

Mitchell was sentenced last month to serve five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.12 million in restitution after pleading guilty in January to a conspiratorial bribery and money laundering charge. His lawyer has said Mitchell is co-operating with investigators.