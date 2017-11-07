Marty Walsh wins 2nd term as Boston mayor, tops Tito Jackson

BOSTON — Voters in Boston have re-elected Marty Walsh to a second term as mayor.

Walsh defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson on Tuesday after a low-key campaign. Election officials reported relatively light voter turnout in most of the city's precincts in the nonpartisan contest.

Walsh's first four years in office have brought more economic development to portions of Boston including the seaport district. City and state officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston last year.

Walsh was criticized in some quarters for originally supporting Boston's aborted bid to land the 2024 Olympics.