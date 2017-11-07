Off-campus shooting prompts South Carolina campus lockdown

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Part of a university campus in South Carolina is on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. No injuries have been reported on campus.

The University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg issued a Twitter alert Tuesday afternoon warning students about shots being fired.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex next to the school's campus and one person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

No arrests have been reported.

The alert said four buildings on campus were on lockdown.