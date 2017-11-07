Official: suicide attack on a local TV in the capital Kabul

KABUL — A police official says three people including a suicide bomber have attacked a TV station in the capital Kabul.

Officer Jan Agha says the gunmen attacked the Shamshad station on Tuesday and a gun battle is ongoing inside the station compound. It was unclear whether any of the station's staffers were killed or wounded.

Agha says first attacker was a suicide bomber. Najib Danishe, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says there were three attackers and one of was killed by police.