Panel will disclose verdict in police van driver case

Baltimore's city solicitor says a police disciplinary panel will announce its verdict in the case of a police van driver who could be fired for his role in transporting Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man whose death in custody sparked riots in the city in 2015.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said Tuesday the three-member panel will reconvene to make public its verdict in a 21-count case against Officer Caesar Goodson.

It's unclear when the panel will announce its verdict. Attorneys gave closing arguments in the case Monday.