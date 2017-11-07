Pennsylvania urges tourists to pursue happiness
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is hoping tourists will pursue happiness.
New welcome signs with the slogan "Pennsylvania. Pursue Your Happiness" are going up on the state's interstates and major highways. They'll replacing ones that have been in place since 1997.
The first of the 37 signs were installed on Interstate 80 in Monroe County and the other was placed on I-78 in Northampton County.
Officials say they want to promote a positive image of Pennsylvania.