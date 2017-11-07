Philly electing a district attorney to replace convicted one
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — Voters in Philadelphia are electing a new district attorney to replace one who has been sentenced to prison time for accepting a bribe.
Democrat Larry Krasner is
The president of the union has called Krasner "anti-law enforcement."
Krasner has represented activists and protesters in his 30-year career, but has never worked as a prosecutor. He's vowing to combat injustices in the criminal justice system.
Grossman is touting her experience as an assistant district attorney and says the position needs someone with true qualifications.
Both are vying to succeed former District Attorney Seth Williams.