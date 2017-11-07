Philly electing a district attorney to replace convicted one

PHILADELPHIA — Voters in Philadelphia are electing a new district attorney to replace one who has been sentenced to prison time for accepting a bribe.

Democrat Larry Krasner is favoured to win Tuesday in the heavily Democratic city. But Republican Beth Grossman has gotten a boost with endorsements from The Philadelphia Inquirer and the local police union.

The president of the union has called Krasner "anti-law enforcement."

Krasner has represented activists and protesters in his 30-year career, but has never worked as a prosecutor. He's vowing to combat injustices in the criminal justice system.

Grossman is touting her experience as an assistant district attorney and says the position needs someone with true qualifications.