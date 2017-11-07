News / World

Philly electing a district attorney to replace convicted one

Democratic nominee for Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner walks from his polling place after voting in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Democratic nominee for Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner walks from his polling place after voting in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — Voters in Philadelphia are electing a new district attorney to replace one who has been sentenced to prison time for accepting a bribe.

Democrat Larry Krasner is favoured to win Tuesday in the heavily Democratic city. But Republican Beth Grossman has gotten a boost with endorsements from The Philadelphia Inquirer and the local police union.

The president of the union has called Krasner "anti-law enforcement."

Krasner has represented activists and protesters in his 30-year career, but has never worked as a prosecutor. He's vowing to combat injustices in the criminal justice system.

Grossman is touting her experience as an assistant district attorney and says the position needs someone with true qualifications.

Both are vying to succeed former District Attorney Seth Williams.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular