Photographer Hedison emerges from celebrity shadow in Paris

PARIS — American photographer Alexandra Hedison is presenting her debut Paris exhibit, a body of work partly inspired by the city's myriad extremist attacks.

The down-to-earth former actress — better known to some as actress-director Jodie Foster's wife — said she chose the gallery for its proximity to the Bataclan concert hall, one site of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks that killed 130 people.

Her show, entitled "The In Between," doesn't address the attacks literally, but capture store windows covered in scratched paint with broken-up reflections of Paris' architecture.

Hedison and Foster married in 2014 and live in Los Angeles.

She's uncomfortable talking about her celebrity connections — including a previous relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — and is steadily achieving independent success for her art.