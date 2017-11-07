Police: Former federal prosecutor killed by axe-wielding son

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Authorities say the son of a former federal prosecutor used an axe to kill his father.

News outlets report that 61-year-old Nicholas Altimari was found dead at his Chesterfield, Virginia, home on Saturday night.

Police say 31-year-old Frank X. Altimari was arrested in Richmond and charged in connection with the slaying. Authorities believe he hit his father with a vehicle and then struck him with an axe .

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said Nicholas Altimari served the Eastern District of Virginia as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1992 to 2003.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the suspect's grandfather, also named Frank X. Altimari, had served on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals prior to his death in 1998.