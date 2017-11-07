Russian journalist goes on air for 1st time since attack

MOSCOW — A Russian radio journalist who was stabbed in the throat by an attacker has gone on air for the first time since the assault that nearly killed her.

Tatyana Felgenhauer, a top host and deputy editor-in-chief at Ekho Moskvy, Russia's only independent news radio station, spent hours in a medically induced coma following last month's attack at the station's studios in central Moscow. The Investigative Committee has identified the assailant as a 48-year-old man with Russian and Israeli citizenship. After being apprehended, he told investigators he had been in "telepathic contact with Felgenhauer" for five years.