The Latest: Baltimore police van driver not guilty

1:05 p.m.

A disciplinary panel has found a Baltimore police van driver not guilty on all administrative charges related to his transportation of Freddie Gray, the black man whose death in custody sparked riots in the city.

The three-member board said Tuesday that Officer Caesar Goodson did not violate any police department policies.

The panel consisted of two Baltimore police officers and an outside chair.

Department lawyer Neil Duke argued that Goodson should have been fired for failing to follow policy by not buckling Gray into a seatbelt and failing to get him medical attention.

Grey died a week after his April 2015 arrest from a spinal cord injury he suffered during the van ride.

Goodson's lawyers say the police department failed to properly distribute a change in policy making the seatbelts mandatory just days before Gray's arrest.

