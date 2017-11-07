The Latest: Man denied marriage license weighing candidacy

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis' decision to run for re-election (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A gay man who was denied a marriage license by a Kentucky county clerk says he is seriously considering running against her for re-election in 2018.

David Ermold and his now-husband David Moore were refused a marriage license by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in June 2015, shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. A video of their experience was viewed by millions online.

Ermould and Moore were one of many couples to sue Davis. Their case is still pending.

An attorney for Davis told The Associated Press she will seek a second term. Ermold said he believes he could win, but he is concerned about raising money for his first run for public office.

___

3:08 p.m.

The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples will run for re-election in 2018.

An attorney for Kim Davis confirmed she will seek a second term. It's the first chance Rowan County voters will get to have a say in the controversy that dominated national news in 2015.

Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Five couples sued her, and a judge ordered her to issue the licenses. Davis refused and spent five days in jail. The state legislature later changed the law so county clerks did not have to sign their name on marriage licenses.