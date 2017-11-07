The Latest: Menendez jurors resume deliberations

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

10 a.m.

Jurors have resumed deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

The panel returned Tuesday morning after spending about 90 minutes deliberating on Monday afternoon.

They are weighing whether gifts from a longtime friend were bribes in exchange for official action. In closing arguments Monday, lawyers for the New Jersey Democrat said the prosecution never presented actual evidence of a bribery agreement between the Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

Menendez and Melgen face multiple bribery and fraud counts, the most serious of which carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence. Menendez also faces one count of making false statements for not reporting the gifts on Senate disclosure forms.

___

12:05 a.m.

When jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, they will weigh whether gifts from his longtime friend were bribes in exchange for official action.

In closing arguments Monday, lawyers for Menendez said the prosecution never presented actual evidence of a bribery agreement between the New Jersey Democrat and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

A prosecutor accused the defence of using a strategy of "distraction and misdirection" and said the two men's friendship doesn't mean they weren't involved in bribery.