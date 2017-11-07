The Latest: Poll shows support for Arkansas death penalty
A
A
Share via Email
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on Arkansas attitudes toward the death penalty (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
A new poll shows overwhelming support for the death penalty in Arkansas months after the state conducted four executions over an eight-day period and as the state prepared to put another inmate to death.
The University of Arkansas' annual Arkansas Poll released Tuesday shows that 72
Arkansas resumed executions in April after a nearly 12-year lull, and the state had planned to put Jack Greene to death Thursday night. The state Supreme Court halted the execution Tuesday so his lawyers can claim the convicted murderer is mentally ill.
The poll surveyed 801 Arkansas resients between Oct. 12 and Oct. 22. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
___
10:20 a.m.
A new poll shows overwhelming support for the death penalty in Arkansas months after the state conducted four executions over an eight-day period and days before another inmate is scheduled to be put to death.
The University of Arkansas' annual Arkansas Poll released Tuesday shows that 72
Arkansas resumed executions in April after a nearly 12-year lull, and the state plans to put convicted murderer Jack Greene to death Thursday night.
The poll surveyed 801 Arkansans between Oct. 12 and Oct. 22. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'The world will just not be the same': Driver charged in death of Parkdale cyclist
-
As Ontario college strike rumbles on, out-of-pocket students speak out
-
Halifax's Brooklyn: Downtown Dartmouth one of country's hippest neighbourhoods
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south