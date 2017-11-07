The Latest: Poll shows support for Arkansas death penalty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on Arkansas attitudes toward the death penalty (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A new poll shows overwhelming support for the death penalty in Arkansas months after the state conducted four executions over an eight-day period and as the state prepared to put another inmate to death.

The University of Arkansas' annual Arkansas Poll released Tuesday shows that 72 per cent of respondents support the death penalty as punishment for people convicted of murder. Seventeen per cent of respondents opposed the death penalty, while 11 per cent didn't know or refused to answer.

Arkansas resumed executions in April after a nearly 12-year lull, and the state had planned to put Jack Greene to death Thursday night. The state Supreme Court halted the execution Tuesday so his lawyers can claim the convicted murderer is mentally ill.

The poll surveyed 801 Arkansas resients between Oct. 12 and Oct. 22. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

___

10:20 a.m.

A new poll shows overwhelming support for the death penalty in Arkansas months after the state conducted four executions over an eight-day period and days before another inmate is scheduled to be put to death.

The University of Arkansas' annual Arkansas Poll released Tuesday shows that 72 per cent of respondents support the death penalty as punishment for people convicted of murder. Seventeen per cent of respondents opposed the death penalty, while 11 per cent didn't know or refused to answer.

Arkansas resumed executions in April after a nearly 12-year lull, and the state plans to put convicted murderer Jack Greene to death Thursday night.