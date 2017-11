The Latest: Trial of rancher Bundy in 2014 standoff delayed

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant in an armed standoff in 2014 against government agents (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

The start of trial for Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and another defendant will be delayed at least a week over questions about whether prosecutors have provided complete records to defence teams.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Tuesday set hearings Wednesday and Monday on the questions that she said need to be resolved before trial begins. Navarro re-scheduled the trial to begin Nov. 14.

Prosecutors allege the 71-year-old Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne conspired to enlist a self-styled militia to defy government authority at the point of a gun.

Prosecutors say Bundy tried to instigate a "range war" to stop the enforcement of lawful court orders to round up his cows after decades of failing to pay grazing fees and penalties.

Defence attorneys say the four men didn't conspire with anyone, didn't wield weapons and didn't threaten anybody.

12:30 a.m.

A federal jury in Las Vegas is due to begin hearing the trial of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant accused of leading an armed standoff in 2014 against government agents in a cattle grazing dispute.

