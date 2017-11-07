The Latest: Weaver survives recall, remains Flint mayor

FLINT, Mich. — The Latest on the Flint mayoral election (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Incumbent Karen Weaver has survived a recall election to remain mayor of Flint, Michigan, as the city recovers from a lead-contaminated water crisis.

Weaver topped a field of 18 in Tuesday's winner-take-all election and will serve the final two years of her four-year term.

The official reason for the election was Weaver's decision to hire a suburban Detroit trash hauler that became connected to a federal corruption investigation.

The ballot didn't refer to the water crisis that sickened many residents and that some experts have linked to a dozen deaths from Legionnaires' disease.

The city stopped using Detroit's water system and tapped the Flint River in 2014 to save money. The river water wasn't properly treated, which caused lead from pipes in older homes. Flint has returned to Detroit's water system.

__

2:40 a.m.

