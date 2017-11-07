Thousands of Guatemalans block highways in protest

GUATEMALA CITY — Thousands of rural Guatemalans are blocking highways across the country to demand the resignation of President Jimmy Morales and lawmakers accused of corruption.

One of the leaders of the protest is Neftaly Lopez, who says that more than 50,000 people have been involved in blocking 22 points across Guatemala.

Lopez said Tuesday that it's a way to demonstrate unhappiness with the current government. She says protesters want Congress dissolved because they believe most of the members are tied to criminal organizations.

Deputy Interior Minister Ricardo Guzman says police have been sent to the blockades to negotiate.