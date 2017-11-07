Tiger attacks employee at zoo in Russia's west

MOSCOW — The zoo in Russia's westernmost region says a tiger has attacked one of its staff after she entered the enclosure in violation of safety regulations.

The Kaliningrad Zoo said in a statement on Monday the rare Amur tiger charged at the employee. Visitors shouted at the tiger and threw tables and chairs in order to distract it, the zoo said.

The employee was taken to a hospital but her life is not in danger.

Russia's Investigative Committee launched a probe but the zoo said the employee breached safety regulations.