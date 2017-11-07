Top EU diplomat: US should stick to Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON — The European Union's top diplomat says the bloc is working with Congress and the Trump administration to ensure America's new policy toward Iran doesn't lead it to violating a landmark nuclear deal.

Federica Mogherini says in meetings with administration officials and lawmakers in Washington this week she stressed the importance the E.U. places on upholding the agreement. Under the 2015 accord, Iran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for relief from international economic sanctions.