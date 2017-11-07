News / World

Trump visits Beijing amid mounting tensions over trade

In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, photo, a shopper looks at the latest iPhone X from U.S. tech giant Apple at a retail store in Beijing, China. After a brief truce with China to cooperate over North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump visits Beijing this week amid mounting U.S. trade complaints, with limited prospects for progress on market access, technology policy and other sore points. The strains between the world‚Äôs two biggest economies are fueling anxiety among global companies and advocates of free trade that they could retreat into protectionism, dragging down growth. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, photo, a shopper looks at the latest iPhone X from U.S. tech giant Apple at a retail store in Beijing, China. After a brief truce with China to cooperate over North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump visits Beijing this week amid mounting U.S. trade complaints, with limited prospects for progress on market access, technology policy and other sore points. The strains between the world‚Äôs two biggest economies are fueling anxiety among global companies and advocates of free trade that they could retreat into protectionism, dragging down growth. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — After a brief truce with China to co-operate on North Korea, President Donald Trump visits Beijing this week amid mounting U.S. trade complaints, with limited prospects for progress on market access, technology policy and other sore points.

The strains between the world's two biggest economies are fueling anxiety among global companies and advocates of free trade that they could retreat into protectionism, dragging down growth.

Washington accuses Beijing of backsliding on market-opening promises, and Trump said last week that the U.S. trade deficit with China — $347 billion last year — is "so bad that it's embarrassing."

His government has raised import duties on Chinese aluminum foil, stainless steel and plywood, and is investigating whether Beijing improperly pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular