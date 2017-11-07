Venezuelan journalist says freed after 2 days in captivity
CARACAS, Venezuela — A Venezuelan journalist says he has been released following two days of captivity and torture after photographing criminal gang activities inside a prison.
Jesus Medina tweeted on Tuesday that his captors tortured and threatened to murder him. Photos show bruises on his face and body.
Medina is a freelance photographer for the anti-government
Medina wouldn't immediately say who kidnapped him, fearing for his safety.
He says he was held in a dark room with no food or water.
A month earlier authorities detained him and other journalists trying to enter the same prison.
Both opposition politicians and government officials had expressed concern about his disappearance.