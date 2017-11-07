Video of US first lady, teens and K-pop star goes viral

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A video of first lady Melania Trump smiling at South Korean girls who had burst into screaming when they saw a member of K-pop boy band has been shared widely on social media.

The video showed Trump at ease with South Korean teenagers in school uniforms at an event where the first lady gave a speech on the importance of giving girls equal access to sports.

When the girls noticed Choi Min-ho, a member of Shinee, standing next to Trump on a surprise visit, they started to scream and clap, while the first lady watched them with a wide smile.