93-year-old World War II vet scores upset election win
TINTON FALLS, N.J. — A 93-year-old World War II veteran upset an incumbent New Jersey mayor who was seeking a second term.
Vito Perillo defeated Tinton Falls Mayor Gerald Turning in the nonpartisan municipal race Tuesday.
Perillo tells the Asbury Park Press he wore out two pairs of shoes campaigning door-to-door.
The U.S. Navy veteran decided to run following a pair of whistleblower lawsuits involving the police department that cost the borough a reported $1.1 million in settlements. Turning was the borough police chief from 2004 to 2011 and was also the borough administrator from 2010 to 2014.
