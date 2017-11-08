Air Force Academy silent on motive in hate crime hoax
DENVER — The Air Force Academy won't discuss what prompted a student to allegedly stage a hate crime, but a researcher says people who pull off hoaxes are sometimes trying to bolster their reputations, or they're in trouble and want to deflect attention away from it.
The academy said this week that racial slurs found outside the dorm rooms of five black students were written by one of those students.
The student has since left the school.
Brian Levin, a researcher at California State University at San Bernardino, said Wednesday hate crime hoaxes are often meant to attract or divert attention. He says hoaxes can also be a political statement.
The slurs were found in September at a prep school on the academy grounds that helps promising students meet the academy's entrance requirements.
