Attorneys seek October trial in Chinese scholar's death case
A
A
Share via Email
URBANA, Ill. —
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that federal public defenders for Brendt Christensen asked a judge Tuesday to push back the trial for the former University of Illinois graduate student to October 2018. Last week prosecutors said they would be ready for trial in late February and argued that the timing should stand unless the Department of Justice chooses to seek the death penalty.
Christensen is charged in the June kidnapping and death of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang. Her body hasn't been found.
The
___
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone