Austrian police find 400,000 ecstasy tablets worth millions

VIENNA — Austrian government officials say that police and customs officials have found 400,000 ecstasy tablets worth millions of euros in a truck headed to Istanbul from Amsterdam and the driver is in custody.

Andrea Doczy of the Finance Ministry says the street value of the haul is 4 million euros (about $4.64 million). She said Tuesday the drugs were found Oct. 31 during searches at a truck terminal near the city of Wels, in Upper Austria province.

She says the pills were hidden behind a load of kitchen appliances in five barrels, two boxes and a tote bag.