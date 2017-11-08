Baltimore's mayor wants civilians on police trial boards

Baltimore's mayor says she will renew a push in the state legislature to require the addition of two civilians to police trial boards, after a board of three officers ruled that a police van driver violated no policies when a black man was fatally injured inside his van.

The death of Freddie Gray in 2015 a week after he was injured during a police van ride sparked riots and reform efforts in the state capital, but police union opposition has kept civilians off such panels in Baltimore, even as civilians join police in handling complaints in other cities.

Mayor Catherine Pugh made the comments a day after Officer Caesar Goodson was cleared of all 21 administrative charges against him relating to Gray's death.