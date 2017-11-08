News / World

British foreign secretary discusses Iran with US lawmakers

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, right, meets with Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., left, at the start of their meeting where they are expected to speak about the Iran nuclear deal, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — During a visit to Washington, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Wednesday argued for maintaining the international accord intended to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons.

Johnson met with Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., on Capitol Hill to discuss the importance of strictly enforcing the pact that President Donald Trump has derided.

Engel said he and Johnson also talked about holding Iran accountable for its support for terrorism, development of ballistic missiles, and other destabilizing behaviour .

Trump recently refused to certify that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal.

Instead of pulling the U.S. out of the agreement, Trump called on Congress and other countries, including Britain, that are party to the accord to fix what he says are its fatal flaws.

Engel is the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Cardin the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

