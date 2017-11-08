Challenger Frey beats incumbent Hodges for Minneapolis mayor
MINNEAPOLIS — Challenger Jacob Frey has won the Minneapolis mayor's race, defeating incumbent Betsy Hodges in a crowded race to lead Minnesota's largest and most liberal city.
Frey, a City Council member, emerged from more than a dozen candidates to challenge Hodges, and got more than 50
Frey led in the first round of voting Tuesday. On Wednesday the city began redistributing second- and third-choice preferences from losing candidates under its ranked-choice system for municipal elections.
Hodges was seeking a second term. Her first term included steering the city through two high-profile police shootings. That included this summer's death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian native who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her house.
