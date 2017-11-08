Challenger Frey beats incumbent Hodges for Minneapolis mayor

MINNEAPOLIS — Challenger Jacob Frey has won the Minneapolis mayor's race, defeating incumbent Betsy Hodges in a crowded race to lead Minnesota's largest and most liberal city.

Frey, a City Council member, emerged from more than a dozen candidates to challenge Hodges, and got more than 50 per cent of the vote to be declared the winner Wednesday.

Frey led in the first round of voting Tuesday. On Wednesday the city began redistributing second- and third-choice preferences from losing candidates under its ranked-choice system for municipal elections.