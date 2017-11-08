Coast Guard: 2 injured in fire on platform in Gulf of Mexico

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two workers were injured when a fire broke out on an oil production platform in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, according to a Coast Guard spokeswoman.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lexie Preston said 46 workers were evacuated from Shell International Ltd.'s Enchilada platform after the fire broke out around 2 a.m. The platform is about 185 miles (298 kilometres ) southwest of New Orleans.

The two injured workers were flown by helicopter to a hospital, according to Preston and Shell spokesman Philip Robinson. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released. Robinson said their families have been notified.

Robinson said all of the workers who were aboard the platform were safely evacuated to a nearby vessel or another Shell-operated platform in the area.

Shell said in a statement that its platform was safely shut down. Shell and Preston said there were no immediate reports of oil pollution in the area.

Shell said it will investigate the cause of the "operational incident."