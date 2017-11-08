Commerce secretary to sell stake in firm with Russian ties

NEW YORK — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross plans to completely divest from a shipping company that counts a Russian gas producer with ties to the Kremlin among its major customers.

A commerce department spokesman says Ross plans to sell all his shares of Navigator Holdings. That company ships products from Sibur, a Russian gas producer whose owners include two Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin and a businessman believed to be Putin's son in law.

Details of the Ross stake in Navigator were revealed among the Paradise Papers leak of documents about offshore entities.